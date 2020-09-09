Topeka sees lane restrictions on 17th St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bus pad construction will create lane restrictions on 17th St. in Topeka.

The City of Topeka says Conroy will be building a bus pad on the south side of 17th St. starting Friday. It said 17th St. will be open, but lanes will be restricted to 10 feet wide and traffic will likely be moving slowly.

According to the City, the work should take one week.

The City said drivers should plan a few extra minutes into their commute to be considerate of the work.

