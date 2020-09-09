Supreme Court Nominating Commission interviews 11 applicants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will interview 11 candidates on Oct. 5.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission says it will meet on Oct. 5 to interview applicants to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Supreme Court created by the retirement of Justice Carol Beier on Sept. 18.

The Commission said it will meet at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, in a meeting room on the first floor fo the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. It said interviews will start at 8:30 a.m., are open to the public and will be broadcast live on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel.

According to the Commission, those that wish to attend the interviews must follow public health requirements for Judicial Center visitors. It said this includes answering questions at check-in on symptoms of or potential exposure to COVID-19, wearing a face mask and maintaining six feet of social distancing.

The Commission said by a majority vote, it can recess into executive session to discuss sensitive information contained in the personal financial records or official background checks of applicants. It said cameras and recording devices are allowed, but it can set reasonable rules to ensure orderly conduct.

According to the Commission, in fairness to all applicants, it requests that applicants not attend another applicant’s interview and not seek or accept information about questions asked of other applicants during interviews.

The Commission said the public is not allowed to ask questions or make comments during the interviews, however, written comments will be accepted until Sept. 28. It said comments can be sent to:

Supreme Court Nominating Commission

Attn: Mikel L. Stout

301 SW 10th Ave., 1st Floor

Topeka, KS 66612

scnc@kscourts.org﻿

According to the Supreme Court, vacancies are filled through a merit-based nomination process voted by Kansans to add to the Kansas Constitution in 1958. It said the process involves the Supreme Court Nominating Commission reviewing nominees and the governor making appointments.

The Court said when there is a vacancy on the court, the Nominating Commission reviews applications and conducts public interviews of nominees. It said the commission narrows the nominee pool to three names that it sends to the governor. It said the governor chooses one nominee to appoint.

According to Kansas law, to be eligible to serve as a Supreme Court justice, a nominee is required to be at least 30 years old and a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice of law for at least 10 years.

The Commission said when it reviews nominees it looks at the following:

legal and judicial experience;

educational background;

character and ethics;

temperament;

service to the community;

impartiality; and

respect of colleagues.

The Court said justices must follow the law and not be influenced by politics, special interest groups, public opinion or their own personal beliefs. It said justices demonstrate accountability by following a Code of Judicial Conduct establishing standards of ethical behavior. It said they also take an oath of office that includes swearing to support, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and Kansas Constitution.

According to Kansas law, after one year in office, a newly appointed justice must stand for a retention vote in the next general election, and if retained, will serve a six-year term.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission said it has nine members. It said there are one lawyer and one nonlawyer from each of the state’s four congressional districts and one lawyer serving as chairperson.

According to the Court, nonlawyers are appointed by the governor. It said lawyers are elected by other lawyers within congressional districts and the chairperson is elected by lawyers statewide.

