Stormont Vail Health: facemasks lower risk of COVID-19

Stormont Vail Hospital
Stormont Vail Hospital(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is promoting facemasks in public spaces to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Stormont Vail Health says it has required everyone within its facilities, including Cotton O’Neil Clinics, to wear facemasks for just over five months. It said it began requiring facemasks on April 7, 2020. It said it knew then and has since learned through more research, that wearing a facemask lowers the risk of COVID-19 infection for those wearing masks and those in the immediate vicinity.

Stormont Vail said, in addition, team members that work directly with patients are equipped with personal protective equipment like surgical-grade masks and face shields.

According to the health network, wearing a facemask stops COVID-19 at two entry points to the body, the nose and the mouth. It said studies show the nasal airway is a location where COVID-19 gains a foothold in the body. It said this is possibly why the virus can alter an infected person’s ability to smell.

Stormont Vail said other research shows that droplets spewed while talking, singing or yelling can spread the virus from infected people to others. It said that knowledge validates the importance of wearing facemasks appropriately and covering noses and mouths.

The health network also said that it has learned through contact tracing that when facemasks are worn it reduces the risk to themselves and others of potential exposure. It said when a team member takes a break for lunch or dinner and removes their mask, they need to ensure they are social distancing from other members. It said it is important to be cautious around its own team as they are with patients and visitors or in public.

Stormont Vail is asking Topekans to do their part and always mask up while working or in public settings. It said to social distance by at least six feet, wash hands frequently, avoid crowds and not to share tables or workspaces during breaks, meals or refreshments.

