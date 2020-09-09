Stormont Vail Events Center, Dillon Stores expand flu shot program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillon Stores is expanding its flu shot program using the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Stormont Vail Events Center says Dillon Stores, supported by Kroger Health, announced a comprehensive flu shot program that is designed to help customers get recommended vaccinations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. IT said the program includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at community Flu Shot Centers. It said all flu shot appointments, including drive-thru locations, can be booked online and are encouraged.

According to the Events Center, Dillons and TLC will host drive-thru vaccination clinics at the following:

Wichita : Date: September 11, 2020 Time: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Location: Sedgwick County Zoo Notes: Enter from W Windmill entrance to access the clinic in the buss parking lot

Topeka : Date: September 16, 2020 Time: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Location: Stormont Vail Events Center Notes: Enter from Topeka Boulevard to access the clinic in Lot B



“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Robert Tomasu RPh, Health and Wellness Merchandiser at Dillon Stores. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we were able to assist thousands of people in getting a test in a short amount of time. By using that model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated.”

According to the Events Center, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates during an average flu season, 8% of the U.S. population falls ill from the flu, with an average of 500,000 flu-related hospitalizations. It said since March, over 370,000 Americans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. It said according to symptom lists published by the CDC and the World Health Organization, symptoms of COVID-19 and symptoms of the flu are similar, creating the potential for confusion, anxiety and loss of productivity as schools and businesses work through their COVID-19 plans and protocols.

“It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19,” said Tomasu. “That’s why it’s so important for Americans to get a flu shot this year. It not only has been proven to help protect against the flu but may also help reduce misidentification as COVID-19.”

The Events Center said to receive a flu shot, customers and associates can make an appointment online, as well as complete their pre-visit paperwork to reduce contact and promote physical distancing. It said many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no copay.

