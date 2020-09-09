Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Jail suspends inmate weekend jail reporting due to COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who are set to serve their court sentences on the weekend will not have to report to the Shawnee County jail due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the facility.

According to a news release from the Shawnee County District Court, defendants who are required to report to serve their jail sentence on weekends will not be required to through at least September 30. Inmates will be required to reschedule their jail time dates.

The courts also say they are suspending inmate transportation from the jail to the Shawnee County Courthouse through at least September 25.

“The reason for these summary actions relates to the Shawnee County DOC experiencing an increase in COVID cases, and the corresponding need for testing and quarantine,” the courts said in their release.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Shawnee County Jail to see how many cases the jail has at this time. They have not responded.

