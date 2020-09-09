Advertisement

Shawnee Co. jail reports 12 new COVID-19 cases at the Adult Detention Center

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Jail is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases at their facility.

Last week, the jail reported one case of COVID-19 at the Adult Detention Center.  Since then, they have reported 12 new cases in the same living unit as of Wednesday.

The jail will begin mass testing of inmates and staff.

“Corizon medical services are working with KDHE to facilitate the testing of all inmates currently in our custody to determine if there are other living units within the facility that have been involved with the virus. This process is expected to take up to three weeks to establish an initial baseline within the agency,” the jail said in a news release.

The number of cases at the jail prompted the Shawnee County District Court to cancel weekend inmate reporting and transportation of inmates to the courthouse.

“The agency is staying in communication with stakeholders within the criminal justice system to keep them informed and encourage minimal additional opportunities for spread by moving inmates or having on-site physical interactions with inmates,” the release continued.

