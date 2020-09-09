Advertisement

Ross Elementary welcomes kids back for supplies, ice cream

Ross Elementary welcomed students back to school to pickup supplies and some ice cream.
Ross Elementary welcomed students back to school to pickup supplies and some ice cream.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Teachers at Ross Elementary got to meet their students in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

The school welcomed students and their parents for “Scholars and Scoops.”

They provided the students with their AVID binders, school supplies, and an ice cream scoop at the end of the line.

Ross Elementary holds an AVID night every year to give parents a chance to meet their kids' teachers, but this year’s was converted into the drive-by meet and greet they held Tuesday.

Principal Clayton Schrader and Assistant Principal Shawnie Hays shared how excited the staff was to finally see their kids again.

“So much excitement," Hays explained. "Our teachers are excited, they’re excited to have this opportunity to meet their students in person.”

“We’re super excited to see our scholars," Schrader said. "We haven’t seen them in five and a half months.”

AVID is a program designed to teach kids skills that enhance their education, such as note-taking and organization skills. It is taught to every student at Ross Elementary, and offered as an elective at certain middle and high schools.

