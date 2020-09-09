Advertisement

Pedestrian’s death on I-70 being investigated as a suicide

The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a passing semi-trailer Thursday on Interstate 70 west of Topeka is being investigated as a suicide, Kansas Highway Patrol officials said.
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a passing semi-trailer Thursday on Interstate 70 west of Topeka is being investigated as a suicide, Kansas Highway Patrol officials said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol officials say the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a passing semi-trailer last week on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka is being investigated as a suicide.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-70, immediately west of the S.W. Valencia Road exit in western Shawnee County.

Initial reports indicated a pedestrian was struck by a semi on the interstate.

The person who was injured was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where the individual was pronounced dead.

Trooper Don Hughes, a spokesman for the Kansas Highway Patrol, said Wednesday that the pedestrian was struck in what appears to have been an “intentional act.”

Immediately after the incident, a passenger car and a semi had pulled over and stopped on the right eastbound shoulder of I-70 near where the pedestrian was struck. The car was later removed from the scene by a tow truck.

No other injuries were reported, and the case remains under investigation.

Additional details weren’t being released.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

