One in custody after Lawrence Casey’s employee detains cutting suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has one person in custody after a Casey’s General Store employee detained a cutting suspect on Tuesday.

The Lawrence Police Department says in a Facebook post that a 19-year-old man is in custody after officers were called to the Casey’s General Store in the 1700 block of W. 6th St. in response to a weapons disturbance.

LPD said before the officer’s arrival, the suspect entered the store, grabbed an employee and cut them with a sharp object. It said a second employee was able to disarm and detain the suspect until officers arrived. It said before being taken into custody the suspected attempted to flee.

According to the Department, the victim was treated by medical personnel at the scene and did not need further care. It said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and felony interference.

LPD said at this time, the suspect’s motive remains unclear.

