No serious injuries when Amazon truck and pickup truck collide north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Wednesday morning when an Amazon box truck collided with a pickup truck just north of Topeka.

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. at N.W. 35th and Rochester Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that no one in either the Amazon box truck of the Ford F-150 pickup truck required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The Ford pickup truck sustained heavy front-end damage. The Amazon truck appeared to have slight damage to its passenger side.

Both north- and southbound traffic was allowed to proceed on Rochester Road as crews responded to the scene.

Eastbound traffic on N.W. 35th was diverted just west of Rochester Road.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Soldier Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

