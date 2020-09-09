Advertisement

No serious injuries when Amazon truck and pickup truck collide north of Topeka

An Amazon box truck and a Ford pickup truck collided Wednesday morning at N.W. 35th and Rochester Road. No serious injuries were reported.
An Amazon box truck and a Ford pickup truck collided Wednesday morning at N.W. 35th and Rochester Road. No serious injuries were reported.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Wednesday morning when an Amazon box truck collided with a pickup truck just north of Topeka.

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. at N.W. 35th and Rochester Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that no one in either the Amazon box truck of the Ford F-150 pickup truck required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The Ford pickup truck sustained heavy front-end damage. The Amazon truck appeared to have slight damage to its passenger side.

Both north- and southbound traffic was allowed to proceed on Rochester Road as crews responded to the scene.

Eastbound traffic on N.W. 35th was diverted just west of Rochester Road.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Soldier Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USD 501 prepares for lunchtime during pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

LPD cracks down on drunk driving

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence Police Department is conducting DUI Patrols.

News

KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Geary County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson and Becky Goff
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Junction City.

News

Lawrence man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on US-40 highway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Lawrence man was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on US-40 highway just east of Big Springs in Douglas County, authorities said.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Cool rain showers continue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Jacket/umbrella needed the rest of the week

News

TPD Chief Cochran to retire at the end of the year

Updated: 12 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Sports

K-State football opener moved to 11:00 a.m. Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State will kick off the 2020 season slightly earlier than planned. The Wildcats will now kick off their season at home 11:00 a.m. Saturday, filling the TV slot on FOX left open by Baylor and Louisiana Tech.

Sports

Baylor, Louisiana Tech postpone Sept. 12 season opener

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Baylor’s scheduled season opener Sept. 12 has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak on Louisiana Tech’s football team.

News

Ross Elementary welcomes kids back for supplies, ice cream

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Teachers at Rossville Elementary got to meet their students in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

News

TPD Chief Cochran to retire at the end of the year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Isaac French
Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran has announced he will retire January 1.