Most locations sell out of Red Friday - Kickoff Edition Flags

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most locations have sold out of the Red Friday - Kickoff Edition Flags.

Shop.Chiefs.com said most Kansas City, Topeka and Springfield McDonald’s locations have sold out of the Chief’s Superbowl Red Friday - Kickoff Edition Flags.

The shop says, however, that the flag is still in stock on its website - Shop.Chiefs.com.

According to the shop, the flags are $10 and include shipping. Limited quantities remain.

