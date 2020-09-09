MHS semifinalist makes 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan High School student semifinalist has been named in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced that one Manhattan High School student has been named as a Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. It said the student is Kayla Lei.

“The Manhattan High School community is very excited and happy for our National Merit Semi-Finalist,” said MHS Principal Michael Dorst. “Kayla’s dedication to school, hard work, activities, and the support from her family, teachers, and friends, is what makes this recognition possible.”

According to the District, of the 16,000 Semifinalists, only 15,000 are expected to advance to Finalists, and in February will be notified of the decision. It said all National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from the group of Finalists. It said Mert Scholar designees are chosen on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without looking at gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

The District said NMSC is a not for profit organization operating without government assistance and was established in 1955 to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. It said scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funding and by about 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

