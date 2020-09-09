Advertisement

MHS semifinalist makes 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program

Kayla Lei, of Manhattan High School, has been selected as a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist.
Kayla Lei, of Manhattan High School, has been selected as a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist.(Manhattan-Ogden USD 383)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan High School student semifinalist has been named in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced that one Manhattan High School student has been named as a Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. It said the student is Kayla Lei.

“The Manhattan High School community is very excited and happy for our National Merit Semi-Finalist,” said MHS Principal Michael Dorst. “Kayla’s dedication to school, hard work, activities, and the support from her family, teachers, and friends, is what makes this recognition possible.”

According to the District, of the 16,000 Semifinalists, only 15,000 are expected to advance to Finalists, and in February will be notified of the decision. It said all National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from the group of Finalists. It said Mert Scholar designees are chosen on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without looking at gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

The District said NMSC is a not for profit organization operating without government assistance and was established in 1955 to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. It said scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funding and by about 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 positives decline in Riley County, likely due to reduced testing over holiday weekend

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County announced 143 more individuals considered to have recovered from COVID-19 since Tuesday, September 8th COVID-19 data release.

Sports

KU’s Aqib Talib announces NFL retirement

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former KU All-American Aqib Talib has retired from the NFL.

News

Man walks into Topeka hospital with stab wound

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 23-year-old man walked into a Topeka hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees almost 500 COVID-19 related deaths, over 47,400 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is reporting 495 COVID-19 related deaths and 47,410 positive cases within the state.

Latest News

Sports

KDHE lists KU, K-State football teams as COVID clusters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Both the KU and K-State football teams are listed as active COVID-19 clusters in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s newly released report.

Coronavirus

KDHE begins to identify locations with COVID-19 clusters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has begun to identify the specific locations of active clusters within the state of Kansas.

News

Kansas Supreme Court hears case on Riley Co. capital murder case, among others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a Riley County capital murder case, among others on its Sept. 16 docket.

News

KDHE releases first active cluster list which includes Reser’s Fine Foods and KNI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released its first list of active clusters in the state including at least two locations in Shawnee County.

News

Wreaths Across America calls Americans to wave flags in remembrance of 9/11

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Wreaths Across America is calling all Americans to stand out and wave their flags in remembrance of 9/11 on its 19th anniversary.

News

Gov. Kelly endorses Kansas House challengers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is endorsing Kansas House of Representatives challengers.