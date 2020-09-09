Man walks into Topeka hospital with stab wound
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old man walked into a Topeka hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night.
The Topeka Police Department says a 23-year-old male walked into a local hospital just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night with non-life-threatening injuries believed to be a stab wound or laceration.
According to TPD, the male did not want to be a victim or cooperate in the investigation.
