Advertisement

Man walks into Topeka hospital with stab wound

(KWQC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old man walked into a Topeka hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night.

The Topeka Police Department says a 23-year-old male walked into a local hospital just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night with non-life-threatening injuries believed to be a stab wound or laceration.

According to TPD, the male did not want to be a victim or cooperate in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 positives decline in Riley County, likely due to reduced testing over holiday weekend

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County announced 143 more individuals considered to have recovered from COVID-19 since Tuesday, September 8th COVID-19 data release.

Sports

KU’s Aqib Talib announces NFL retirement

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former KU All-American Aqib Talib has retired from the NFL.

News

MHS semifinalist makes 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Manhattan High School student semifinalist has been named in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees almost 500 COVID-19 related deaths, over 47,400 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is reporting 495 COVID-19 related deaths and 47,410 positive cases within the state.

Latest News

Sports

KDHE lists KU, K-State football teams as COVID clusters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Both the KU and K-State football teams are listed as active COVID-19 clusters in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s newly released report.

Coronavirus

KDHE begins to identify locations with COVID-19 clusters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has begun to identify the specific locations of active clusters within the state of Kansas.

News

Kansas Supreme Court hears case on Riley Co. capital murder case, among others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a Riley County capital murder case, among others on its Sept. 16 docket.

News

KDHE releases first active cluster list which includes Reser’s Fine Foods and KNI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released its first list of active clusters in the state including at least two locations in Shawnee County.

News

Wreaths Across America calls Americans to wave flags in remembrance of 9/11

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Wreaths Across America is calling all Americans to stand out and wave their flags in remembrance of 9/11 on its 19th anniversary.

News

Gov. Kelly endorses Kansas House challengers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is endorsing Kansas House of Representatives challengers.