Man sentenced to 21 years in prison for 2016 murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man charged in a 2016 homicide was sentenced 21 years in prison Tuesday.

Clarence Foy pleaded guilty to intentional second degree murder and theft in December. Foy argued for a sentence of 165 months, but the State asked the court to impose the maximum sentence allowed. The court did, and he was sentenced Tuesday to 246 months for thee murder charge, and 6 months for theft.

Officers found 18-year-old Sarah Crawford, who appeared to have been strangled, wrapped in sheets at the Ramada Inn at 605 SW Fairlawn in July of 2016.

Foy was later identified as the primary suspect while serving an unrelated prison sentence in Missouri.

Charges were filed against Foy in 2018, and was transported to Shawnee County.

