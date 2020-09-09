Man arrested in connection with drug possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 46-year-old man was behind bars in the Shawnee County Jail after Topeka police arrested him Tuesday afternoon in connection with drug possession, officials said.

The arrested man was identified as Daniel Torres-Rocha, of Topeka.

Police spokesman Lt. Manny Munoz says officers conducted a car stop around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near S.E. 21st and Rice Road, on the city’s east side.

During their investigation, officers found narcotics in the vehicle and applied for a search warrant for the driver’s residence at 2530 S.E. Virginia Ave.

Munoz said Torres-Rocha was transported to the Shawnee County Jail, where he was booked in connection with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated child endangerment; and traffic-related offenses.

