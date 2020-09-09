LPD cracks down on drunk driving

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is conducting DUI Patrols.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Thursday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 12, it will conduct DUI Saturation Patrols.

LPD said the specialized patrol detail is funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation and will put extra officers in the field specifically looking for drivers that show signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations. It said drivers that show signs of alcohol or drug consumption will be evaluated and appropriate enforcement will be taken.

According to the Department, the purpose of the program is to place more officers in the city with the goal of finding and deterring impaired driving.

LPD said it wants to remind drivers to designate a sober driver and to keep the streets of Lawrence safe.

