Lawrence man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on US-40 highway

A Lawrence man was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on US-40 highway just east of Big Springs in Douglas County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIG SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on US-40 highway in western Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at US-40 highway and E 200 Road, about a mile east of Big Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Fusion was westbound on US-40 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Honda CRV.

The driver of the Honda, Johnny McAnally, 62, of Lawrence, was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Matthew Schmitt, 45, of St. John, was reported uninjured.

