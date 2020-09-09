Lanes closed on Jackson St. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over Labor Day weekend, Jackson St. in Topeka suffered from water main breaks and the street is now open to traffic.

The City said water line repairs will be complete on Wednesday night and starting on Thursday will have two lanes of Jackson open to traffic, the far left lane and parts of the parking will continue to be closed for about two weeks while repairs are being made.

According to the City, one of the work areas is in the 10th and Jackson intersection and due to this there is a restriction on eastbound 10th St. It said drivers should be aware of pedestrians crossing at the midblock of 10th and at the signal.

