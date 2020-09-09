Kwik Shop, United Way support community organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kwik Shop and the United Way have partnered to support local community organizations throughout the United States.

Kwik Shop says EG Group convenience stores are teaming up with United Way to begin a month-long fundraiser to support local nonprofits helping provide youth development and educational resources throughout the United States.

According to the convenience store chain, the fundraiser began on Thursday, Sept. 8, and runs through Oct. 9. It said customers throughout Kansas will have the option to make a donation to a local United Way chapter when checking out at the register at neighborhood Kwik Shops.

Kwik Shop said all proceeds from the fundraiser will help United Way to develop the nation’s youth through education so they may thrive as adults and make communities a better place to live and work.

“We’re proud to help support the United Way in its efforts to improve the lives of children through education," said EG America President, George Fournier. "Supporting the communities in which we serve has always been something we believe in, and this partnership is a key part of our commitment. We encourage everyone to stop by their local store to participate.”

For more information on the fundraiser, visit the EG Group’s website.

