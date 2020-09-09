KU’s Aqib Talib announces NFL retirement

(WIBW) - Former KU All-American Aqib Talib has retired from the NFL.

“Aqib Talib is officially retired. I’m bringing my talents to the booth,” the Super Bowl 50 champion said in a Twitter video Tuesday.

Talib announced he’ll start a new podcast, “Call to the Booth," with Harrison Sanford.

“Football gave me so much in life, I’m addicted to it now," he said.

The podcast will feature new episodes each Wednesday and Thursday through the 2020 NFL season.

Talib starred with the Jayhawks for three seasons from 2005-07 and helped lead KU to their 2008 Orange Bowl win. He was drafted in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Talib later went on to win Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016.

During his time in the NFL, the five-time Pro Bowler played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, Rams, and Dolphins.

Much love to everybody who played a part in my career. Sorry I couldn’t join you in New England Bill! You’re welcome to come on the show! ⁣

⁣

Get the full details with the link in my bio and follow @calltothebooth for more. pic.twitter.com/cuUuQVkzQm — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) September 9, 2020

