KHP makes 17 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report, showing 17 DUI arrests. It said the reporting period ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, through 1:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

According to KHP, there were no fatal crashes during the reporting period.

The KHP said there were 17 DUI arrests made over the holiday weekend, a decrease from 33 in 2019.

According to KHP, there were 1,162 speeding citations given, which was up from 822 in 2019. It said it gave 902 speed warnings, also up from its 770 given in 2019.

The KHP said it gave 116 adult seat belt citations, down from the 119 in 2019, and gave 12 adult seat belt warnings, down from 13 in 2019. It said there were 8 teen seat belt citations given, up from 6 in 2019, and gave no teen seat belt warnings. It said it gave 21 child restraint citations which is down from 23 in 2019.

According to the KHP, there were no fatal DUI related crashes, no DUI related fatalities, no non-DUI related fatal crashes and no non-DUI related fatalities over the 2020 Labor Day weekend.

