KDHE lists KU, K-State football teams as COVID clusters

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - Both the KU and K-State football teams are listed as active COVID-19 clusters in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s newly released report.

The KDHE lists the Jayhawks to have 14 cases, while the Wildcats are listed to have 11.

The Lawrence Journal World reports a KU spokesperson says their team had three positives in the latest round of testing, and Saturday’s game is slated to go on as planned.

“Once a cluster is considered no longer active, typically once there have been 28 days without the occurrence of new cases, the facility will no longer appear on the named list of active clusters,” the KDHE report reads.

K-State is scheduled to kick off the season Saturday at 11:00 a.m. against Arkansas State. KU is scheduled to take on Coastal Carolina at 9:00 p.m Saturday. Both games are at home.

Other sports listed in the KDHE list include Baker’s men’s soccer team with 6, Dodge City Community College Athletics with 37, Dynasty Volleyball with 6, and the Tabor College soccer team with 7.

