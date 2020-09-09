Advertisement

KBI offers reward for information in murder of Independence man

The KBI is offering a reward for information on Detreck Foster who is presumed dead after his disappearance from Independence.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information in the murder of an Independence man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department say they are offering a Governor’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Detreck Foster, 37, of Independence, Kan.

The KBI said Governor Laura Kelly recently signed an executive order offering a $5,000 reward for the information.

According to the KBI, Detreck Foster was reported missing on May 12 and was last seen around April 12 in Independence. It said its agents and detectives from the Independence Police Department are investigating the case as a homicide based on findings during the investigation into Foster’s disappearance.

The KBI said Foster is a black male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall, weighing about 190 lbs. and had black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-Crime, or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700. Tips can also be submitted online here.

