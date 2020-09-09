KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Junction City, it was announced early Wednesday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in the case.

Authorities said a Geary County sheriff’s deputy was involved in the shooting.

According to the jcpost.com website, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. near Franklin Elementary School, 123 N. Eisenhower.

The shooting victim, a man, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, according to jcpost.com. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The deputy was assisting the Junction City Police Department on a call at the time shots were fired, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details weren’t immediately available, including the time and location of the incident, and the extent of injuries that resulted from the shooting.

Second Street near the elementary school is blocked off Wednesday morning as authorities investigate the shooting.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.