Kansas sees almost 500 COVID-19 related deaths, over 47,400 cases
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is reporting 495 COVID-19 related deaths and 47,410 positive cases within the state.
The KDHE said county counts are as follows:
- Allen – 34
- Anderson – 48
- Atchison – 218
- Barber – 4
- Barton – 280
- Bourbon – 112
- Brown – 80
- Butler – 697
- Chase – 78
- Chautauqua – 12
- Cherokee – 345
- Cheyenne – 9
- Clark – 49
- Clay – 37
- Cloud – 61
- Coffey – 96
- Comanche – 9
- Cowley – 283
- Crawford – 816
- Decatur - 6
- Dickinson – 81
- Doniphan – 80
- Douglas – 1,638
- Edwards – 30
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 659
- Ellsworth – 25
- Finney – 1,831
- Ford – 2,448
- Franklin – 278
- Geary – 351
- Gove – 18
- Graham - 25
- Grant – 148
- Gray – 99
- Greeley - 5
- Greenwood – 39
- Hamilton – 44
- Harper – 118
- Harvey – 313
- Haskell – 66
- Hodgeman – 16
- Jackson – 221
- Jefferson – 138
- Jewell – 14
- Johnson – 9,147
- Kearny – 80
- Kingman - 49
- Kiowa – 15
- Labette – 201
- Lane – 8
- Leavenworth – 1,794
- Lincoln - 11
- Linn – 59
- Logan – 5
- Lyon – 895
- Marshall – 18
- Marion – 84
- McPherson – 216
- Meade – 75
- Miami – 285
- Mitchell – 38
- Montgomery – 276
- Morris – 24
- Morton – 12
- Nemaha – 63
- Neosho – 109
- Ness – 44
- Norton – 24
- Osage – 75
- Osborne – 6
- Ottawa – 48
- Pawnee – 262
- Phillips – 62
- Pottawatomie – 178
- Pratt – 51
- Rawlins - 1
- Reno – 8722
- Republic – 39
- Rice – 47
- Riley – 1,047
- Rooks – 40
- Rush - 35
- Russell - 44
- Saline – 519
- Scott – 89
- Sedgwick – 7,763
- Seward – 1,331
- Shawnee – 2,420
- Sheridan – 10
- Sherman – 19
- Smith – 5
- Stafford – 46
- Stanton – 46
- Stevens – 72
- Sumner – 154
- Thomas – 62
- Trego – 22
- Wabaunsee – 64
- Wallace - 10
- Washington – 14
- Wichita - 5
- Wilson – 32
- Woodson – 12
- Wyandotte – 6,416
For more information visit the KDHE website.
