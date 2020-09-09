Advertisement

Kansas sees almost 500 COVID-19 related deaths, over 47,400 cases

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is reporting 495 COVID-19 related deaths and 47,410 positive cases within the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has seen 495 COVID-19 related deaths and 47,410 positive cases of the virus. It said there have been 2,470 hospitalizations and 394,004 negative tests.

The KDHE said county counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 34
  • Anderson – 48
  • Atchison – 218
  • Barber – 4
  • Barton – 280
  • Bourbon – 112
  • Brown – 80
  • Butler – 697
  • Chase – 78
  • Chautauqua – 12
  • Cherokee – 345
  • Cheyenne – 9
  • Clark – 49
  • Clay – 37
  • Cloud – 61
  • Coffey – 96
  • Comanche – 9
  • Cowley – 283
  • Crawford – 816
  • Decatur - 6
  • Dickinson – 81
  • Doniphan – 80
  • Douglas – 1,638
  • Edwards – 30
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 659
  • Ellsworth – 25
  • Finney – 1,831
  • Ford – 2,448
  • Franklin – 278
  • Geary – 351
  • Gove – 18
  • Graham - 25
  • Grant – 148
  • Gray – 99
  • Greeley - 5
  • Greenwood – 39
  • Hamilton – 44
  • Harper – 118
  • Harvey – 313
  • Haskell – 66
  • Hodgeman – 16
  • Jackson – 221
  • Jefferson – 138
  • Jewell – 14
  • Johnson – 9,147
  • Kearny – 80
  • Kingman - 49
  • Kiowa – 15
  • Labette – 201
  • Lane – 8
  • Leavenworth – 1,794
  • Lincoln - 11
  • Linn – 59
  • Logan – 5
  • Lyon – 895
  • Marshall – 18
  • Marion – 84
  • McPherson – 216
  • Meade – 75
  • Miami – 285
  • Mitchell – 38
  • Montgomery – 276
  • Morris – 24
  • Morton – 12
  • Nemaha – 63
  • Neosho – 109
  • Ness – 44
  • Norton – 24
  • Osage – 75
  • Osborne – 6
  • Ottawa – 48
  • Pawnee – 262
  • Phillips – 62
  • Pottawatomie – 178
  • Pratt – 51
  • Rawlins - 1
  • Reno – 8722
  • Republic – 39
  • Rice – 47
  • Riley – 1,047
  • Rooks – 40
  • Rush - 35
  • Russell - 44
  • Saline – 519
  • Scott – 89
  • Sedgwick – 7,763
  • Seward – 1,331
  • Shawnee – 2,420
  • Sheridan – 10
  • Sherman – 19
  • Smith – 5
  • Stafford – 46
  • Stanton – 46
  • Stevens – 72
  • Sumner – 154
  • Thomas – 62
  • Trego – 22
  • Wabaunsee – 64
  • Wallace - 10
  • Washington – 14
  • Wichita - 5
  • Wilson – 32
  • Woodson – 12
  • Wyandotte – 6,416

For more information visit the KDHE website.

