Kansas sees almost 500 COVID-19 related deaths, over 47,400 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is reporting 495 COVID-19 related deaths and 47,410 positive cases within the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has seen 495 COVID-19 related deaths and 47,410 positive cases of the virus. It said there have been 2,470 hospitalizations and 394,004 negative tests.

The KDHE said county counts are as follows:

Allen – 34

Anderson – 48

Atchison – 218

Barber – 4

Barton – 280

Bourbon – 112

Brown – 80

Butler – 697

Chase – 78

Chautauqua – 12

Cherokee – 345

Cheyenne – 9

Clark – 49

Clay – 37

Cloud – 61

Coffey – 96

Comanche – 9

Cowley – 283

Crawford – 816

Decatur - 6

Dickinson – 81

Doniphan – 80

Douglas – 1,638

Edwards – 30

Elk - 1

Ellis – 659

Ellsworth – 25

Finney – 1,831

Ford – 2,448

Franklin – 278

Geary – 351

Gove – 18

Graham - 25

Grant – 148

Gray – 99

Greeley - 5

Greenwood – 39

Hamilton – 44

Harper – 118

Harvey – 313

Haskell – 66

Hodgeman – 16

Jackson – 221

Jefferson – 138

Jewell – 14

Johnson – 9,147

Kearny – 80

Kingman - 49

Kiowa – 15

Labette – 201

Lane – 8

Leavenworth – 1,794

Lincoln - 11

Linn – 59

Logan – 5

Lyon – 895

Marshall – 18

Marion – 84

McPherson – 216

Meade – 75

Miami – 285

Mitchell – 38

Montgomery – 276

Morris – 24

Morton – 12

Nemaha – 63

Neosho – 109

Ness – 44

Norton – 24

Osage – 75

Osborne – 6

Ottawa – 48

Pawnee – 262

Phillips – 62

Pottawatomie – 178

Pratt – 51

Rawlins - 1

Reno – 8722

Republic – 39

Rice – 47

Riley – 1,047

Rooks – 40

Rush - 35

Russell - 44

Saline – 519

Scott – 89

Sedgwick – 7,763

Seward – 1,331

Shawnee – 2,420

Sheridan – 10

Sherman – 19

Smith – 5

Stafford – 46

Stanton – 46

Stevens – 72

Sumner – 154

Thomas – 62

Trego – 22

Wabaunsee – 64

Wallace - 10

Washington – 14

Wichita - 5

Wilson – 32

Woodson – 12

Wyandotte – 6,416

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.