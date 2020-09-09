Kansas businesses urge Gov. Kelly to not release locations of COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas businesses are aking Governor Laura Kelly to not release the locations of COVID-19 cases.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says a coalition of Kansas businesses sent a letter to Governor Laura Kelly asking her to not move forward with her plans to release the names of business and locations with active cases of COVID-19.

“We are unsure what the benefit of this disclosure offers, other than a public shaming of businesses where an outbreak occurs,” said Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “That said, we are curious what legal basis or authority exists for the state to adopt this policy and whether the governor and her administration have considered any possible legal ramifications against either the state or a business impacted by this policy decision. We have seen Kansas businesses go above and beyond the call to protect their employees, customers, and Kansans during the last five months.”

The Chamber said Associated General Contractors of Kansas, Kansas Livestock Association, Kansas Bankers Association, National Federation of Independent Businesses, the Builders Association and Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce joined it on writing the letter to the governor. It said they represent thousands of Kansas businesses of all sizes and industries throughout the state.

“Kansas businesses are committed to safely reopening and are doing what they can to stop the spread of the virus. It is vital to the health and safety of their employees and customers - and to their survival,” Cobb said. “Rather than public shaming businesses, some who are barely able to keep their doors open because of COVID-19 related restrictions, the governor and her administration should focus their energies on our state’s economic recovery and what they can do to help businesses stay open. In times of crisis, Kansans work together. They don’t tear down others.”

To read the full letter that was sent to the governor, click here.

