Advertisement

Kansas businesses urge Gov. Kelly to not release locations of COVID-19 cases

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas businesses are aking Governor Laura Kelly to not release the locations of COVID-19 cases.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says a coalition of Kansas businesses sent a letter to Governor Laura Kelly asking her to not move forward with her plans to release the names of business and locations with active cases of COVID-19.

“We are unsure what the benefit of this disclosure offers, other than a public shaming of businesses where an outbreak occurs,” said Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “That said, we are curious what legal basis or authority exists for the state to adopt this policy and whether the governor and her administration have considered any possible legal ramifications against either the state or a business impacted by this policy decision. We have seen Kansas businesses go above and beyond the call to protect their employees, customers, and Kansans during the last five months.”

The Chamber said Associated General Contractors of Kansas, Kansas Livestock Association, Kansas Bankers Association, National Federation of Independent Businesses, the Builders Association and Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce joined it on writing the letter to the governor. It said they represent thousands of Kansas businesses of all sizes and industries throughout the state.

“Kansas businesses are committed to safely reopening and are doing what they can to stop the spread of the virus. It is vital to the health and safety of their employees and customers - and to their survival,” Cobb said. “Rather than public shaming businesses, some who are barely able to keep their doors open because of COVID-19 related restrictions, the governor and her administration should focus their energies on our state’s economic recovery and what they can do to help businesses stay open. In times of crisis, Kansans work together. They don’t tear down others.”

To read the full letter that was sent to the governor, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Updated: moments ago
The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

Coronavirus

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

News

Stormont Vail Events Center, Dillon Stores expand flu shot program

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dillon Stores is expanding its flu shot program using the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine trial paused after volunteer's illness

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
AstraZeneca pauses their coronavirus vaccine trial after an unexplained illness in a volunteer.

Latest News

National Politics

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

National

Senate to vote on newly revealed stimulus bill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The Senate is expected to vote on a newly revealed stimulus aid package for Americans struggling during the pandemic. But will the bill make it out of the Senate?

Coronavirus

McPherson mask ordinance set to expire, school district to require them

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A mask ordinance in McPherson will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. The city commission voted 3-0 on Tuesday not to extend the ordinance.

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

News

Stormont Vail team members step up to be convalescent plasma donors

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Convalescent plasma is a treatment for patients testing positive for COVID-19 in which a recovered patient can donate their plasma to help a current patient fight off the virus.

Coronavirus

Geary Co. sees COVID-19 outbreak at church

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Geary County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a community church.