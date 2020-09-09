K-State football opener moved to 11:00 a.m. Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will start the 2020 season slightly earlier than planned.

The Wildcats will now kick off their season at home 11:00 a.m. Saturday, filling the TV slot on FOX left open by Baylor and Louisiana Tech. They were originally slated to take on Arkansas State at 2:30 p.m.

School officials announced late Tuesday Baylor’s scheduled season opener Sept. 12 was postponed due to a COVID outbreak on Louisiana Tech’s football team.

