K-State football opener moved to 11:00 a.m. Saturday

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will start the 2020 season slightly earlier than planned.

The Wildcats will now kick off their season at home 11:00 a.m. Saturday, filling the TV slot on FOX left open by Baylor and Louisiana Tech. They were originally slated to take on Arkansas State at 2:30 p.m.

School officials announced late Tuesday Baylor’s scheduled season opener Sept. 12 was postponed due to a COVID outbreak on Louisiana Tech’s football team.

