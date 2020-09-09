Hope Ranch announces new Para Reining team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center of Manhattan and Topeka have announced a new Para Reigning Team.

Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center of Manhattan and Topeka says in an effort to provide mainstream activities for those with disabilities, it has started a Para Reining Team for riders with disabilities to train as para riders in para reining horse shows.

According to Hope Ranch, the team is led by Marcelo Guzman, Head Instructor and Program Coordinator at the riding Center. It said Guzman trains and rides in reining show classes and has been successful in training and coaching students. It said Guzman was, at one point, the top-ranked International Equestrian Federation reining rider. It said he competed in shows in the U.S. and internationally and is also currently a Novice Horse Champion in Kansas.

Hope Ranch said the para reining team is competing for the first time at the Sunflower Slide Reining Show on Sept. 12 and 13, at the Kansas Expo Center in Topeka. It said the show begins at 8 a.m. each day and riders will compete in classes according to skill level and abilities. It said this is a first for Kansas and Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center. It said it is thanking the World Para Reining Association for their help.

