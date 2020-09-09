Hill’s expects to bring $495 million to Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition is expanding in Shawnee County for a total 10-year economic impact of $495 million.

The Topeka Partnership says the Joint Economic Development Organization board approved an incentive agreement to aid in its expansion.

The Partnership said GO Topeka confirmed the expansion, previously called “Project Prince,” is expected to produce up to 33 new full-time jobs with an average yearly wage of $56,000 plus benefits over the next five years. It said capital investment for the expansion will be $31.4 million. It said the total economic impact over the next decade is expected to be $495 million. It said the performance-based incentive for the project is up to $341,000.

“Today, the Hill’s Topeka Plant produces over 200 million pounds of Hill’s Prescription Diet and Science Diet pet food - a number that continues to grow. These products serve both canine and feline companion animals,” said Corey Murrey, plant director, Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “This growth is what is driving the capacity expansion in our plant. Our $31M investment consists of an onsite wastewater treatment facility, followed by a new diet-making system. In order to support this new equipment, we will hire an additional 33 employees that we will bring on board with an extensive training program.”

“I’m thrilled to see this expansion take place,” Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook, JEDO chair. “Hill’s is playing a vital role in the health of pets all over the world, and we have the work that’s being done right here in Shawnee County to thank for that.”

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition has long been a key contributor to the economic growth of the entire region,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka, an organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Not only will this expansion allow for more specialized positions and new growth for the organization, it will also propel Topeka & Shawnee’s reputation as a major contributor to the animal health field as well as a leader in the Animal Health Corridor.”

