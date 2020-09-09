Advertisement

Hill’s expects to bring $495 million to Shawnee Co.

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(WVLT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition is expanding in Shawnee County for a total 10-year economic impact of $495 million.

The Topeka Partnership says the Joint Economic Development Organization board approved an incentive agreement to aid in its expansion.

The Partnership said GO Topeka confirmed the expansion, previously called “Project Prince,” is expected to produce up to 33 new full-time jobs with an average yearly wage of $56,000 plus benefits over the next five years. It said capital investment for the expansion will be $31.4 million. It said the total economic impact over the next decade is expected to be $495 million. It said the performance-based incentive for the project is up to $341,000.

“Today, the Hill’s Topeka Plant produces over 200 million pounds of Hill’s Prescription Diet and Science Diet pet food - a number that continues to grow. These products serve both canine and feline companion animals,” said Corey Murrey, plant director, Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “This growth is what is driving the capacity expansion in our plant. Our $31M investment consists of an onsite wastewater treatment facility, followed by a new diet-making system. In order to support this new equipment, we will hire an additional 33 employees that we will bring on board with an extensive training program.”

“I’m thrilled to see this expansion take place,” Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook, JEDO chair. “Hill’s is playing a vital role in the health of pets all over the world, and we have the work that’s being done right here in Shawnee County to thank for that.”

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition has long been a key contributor to the economic growth of the entire region,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka, an organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Not only will this expansion allow for more specialized positions and new growth for the organization, it will also propel Topeka & Shawnee’s reputation as a major contributor to the animal health field as well as a leader in the Animal Health Corridor.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topekans share what they want in a new police chief

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
With Chief Bill Cochran retiring soon, the city of Topeka is beginning the search for a new leader of the police department.

News

Central Topeka Grocery Oasis partners with Community Resources Council to make full-service grocery store goal possible

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Accessing a full-service grocery store has presented challenges for Central Topeka residents since early 2016 when the Dillon's at Huntoon and Lane closed and became GraceMed.

News

KBI offers reward for information in murder of Independence man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information in the murder of an Independence man.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail Health: facemasks lower risk of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is promoting facemasks in public spaces to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Latest News

News

ArtsConnect extends Arty Awards nomination deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
ArtsConnect has extended the 2020 Arty Awards nomination deadline.

News

Hope Ranch announces new Para Reining team

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center of Manhattan and Topeka have announced a new Para Reigning Team.

News

Supreme Court Nominating Commission interviews 11 applicants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will interview 11 candidates on Oct. 5.

News

Kwik Shop, United Way support community organizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kwik Shop and the United Way have partnered to support local community organizations throughout the United States.

News

Most locations sell out of Red Friday - Kickoff Edition Flags

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Most locations have sold out of the Red Friday - Kickoff Edition Flags.

News

Gov. Kelly testifies before Congressional Committee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will testify before a Congressional Committee on Thursday, Sept. 10.