Gov. Kelly testifies before Congressional Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will testify before a Congressional Committee on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Governor Laura Kellys says shew ill testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, to discuss the importance of states receiving federal aid to help recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kelly said the hearing will be broadcast live on the Committee’s website.

