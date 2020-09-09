Gov. Kelly endorses Kansas House challengers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is endorsing Kansas House of Representatives challengers.
Governor Laura Kelly says she and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers are endorsing 25 candidates for the Kansas House of Representatives for the November 3 general election.
“Kansans want leadership in Topeka that will focus on the issues that will support their families, their businesses, and their communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Issues like access to affordable health care, funding our public schools and rebuilding our state’s foundation. These are all things that will move Kansas forward and bring more families and industry here.”
“Strong candidates like these are what we need in the Legislature,” Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers said. These candidates are solution-oriented and ready to get to work on day one to make real progress for our state. The status quo will no longer do -- we need these candidates fighting by Governor Kelly’s side."
Governor Kelly said she is endorsing the following candidates:
- House District 2: Lynn Grant
- House District 10: Christina Haswood
- House District 14: Angela Schweller
- House District 15: Cole Fine
- House District 16: Linda Featherston
- House District 17: Jo Ella Hoye
- House District 20: Mari-Lynn Poskin
- House District 22: Lindsay Vaughn
- House District 28: Sally Jercha
- House District 38: Sherri Grogan
- House District 39: Les Lampe
- House District 40: Joana Scholtz
- House District 41: Mike Griswold
- House District 49: Katie Dixon
- House District 52: Mary Lou Davis
- House District 67: Cheryl Arthur
- House District 69: Ryan Holmquist
- House District 78: Kathy Meyer
- House District 79: Ken White
- House District 86: Stephanie Byers
- House District 87: Matt Fox
- House District 98: Steven Crum
- House District 100: Chad Smith
- House District 104: Garth Strand
- House District 105: Michelle Snyder
