Gov. Kelly endorses Kansas House challengers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is endorsing Kansas House of Representatives challengers.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers are endorsing 25 candidates for the Kansas House of Representatives for the November 3 general election.

“Kansans want leadership in Topeka that will focus on the issues that will support their families, their businesses, and their communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Issues like access to affordable health care, funding our public schools and rebuilding our state’s foundation. These are all things that will move Kansas forward and bring more families and industry here.”

“Strong candidates like these are what we need in the Legislature,” Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers said. These candidates are solution-oriented and ready to get to work on day one to make real progress for our state. The status quo will no longer do -- we need these candidates fighting by Governor Kelly’s side."

Governor Kelly said she is endorsing the following candidates:

House District 2: Lynn Grant

House District 10: Christina Haswood

House District 14: Angela Schweller

House District 15: Cole Fine

House District 16: Linda Featherston

House District 17: Jo Ella Hoye

House District 20: Mari-Lynn Poskin

House District 22: Lindsay Vaughn

House District 28: Sally Jercha

House District 38: Sherri Grogan

House District 39: Les Lampe

House District 40: Joana Scholtz

House District 41: Mike Griswold

House District 49: Katie Dixon

House District 52: Mary Lou Davis

House District 67: Cheryl Arthur

House District 69: Ryan Holmquist

House District 78: Kathy Meyer

House District 79: Ken White

House District 86: Stephanie Byers

House District 87: Matt Fox

House District 98: Steven Crum

House District 100: Chad Smith

House District 104: Garth Strand

House District 105: Michelle Snyder

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.