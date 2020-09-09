Gov. Kelly emphasizes 2020 flu shots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is emphasizing the importance of getting a flu shot to stay healthy and decrease the burden on the health care system over the 2020 flu season.

Governor Laura Kelly says after receiving her flu shot from a Walgreens representative, that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Kansans to get a flu shot in the 2020 flu season.

“Increased flu-related visits to the hospital present challenges for our health care system every year – but will be particularly difficult to cope with while we are in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans to receive a flu shot and protect the health and safety of our communities, while also decreasing the burden on our health care workers, freeing them up to treat patients who have contracted COVID-19.”

Gov. Kelly said according to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu vaccination prevented around 4.4 million cases during the 2018-2019 flu season and stopped 3,500 flu-related deaths.

Gov. Kelly said she would also like to express her appreciation for all frontline workers issuing flu shots in 2020.

“I want to thank all frontline workers all over Kansas who are distributing flu shots in their communities, like the Walgreens representatives who gave me my shot today,” Governor Kelly said. “We appreciate their dedication to keeping Kansans safe and healthy.”

“We want to thank Governor Kelly for getting her flu shot with Walgreens and helping us to encourage communities across Kansas to do the same,” said Tracie Bowman, Regional Healthcare Director at Walgreens. “Flu shots are more important than ever amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to help protect the health of our communities and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.”

For more information on flu vaccinations, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website.

