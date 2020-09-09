Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman will be holding a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. regarding the state’s progress on COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
