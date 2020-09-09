Advertisement

COVID-19 positives decline in Riley County, likely due to reduced testing over holiday weekend

Riley County COVID-19 update 09/09/2020
Riley County COVID-19 update 09/09/2020(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County announced 143 more individuals considered to have recovered from COVID-19 since Tuesday, September 8th COVID-19 data release.

Fifteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, but limited testing was performed over the Labor Day weekend.

According to the Riley County Health Department, on average, COVID-19 tests are taking 24-48 hours for results.

Three patients, with symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization and confirmed positive for COVID-19, are being cared for by Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

“We are asking young people to make sacrifices and change their social behavior, changing social behavior can feel like something too small to make a major impact on the community, but it is vitally important right now.” Riley County, Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

Health officials suggest finding new, safe ways to enjoy life and connect with friends while protecting the community.

Wearing masks, meeting outdoors and limiting your gathers to only a few close friends, are all ways to reduce your chance of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Kansas National Guard, along with volunteers, are offering free, drive-through testing in Riley County Wednesday evening and throughout the day Thursday.

Wednesday evening’s drive through testing location has changed, due to weather, and will now be held at the Randolph United Methodist Church, which is located at 105 W Garrison Street, not in Leonardville as previously announced. Testing will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday evening.

The drive through testing event on Thursday, September 10th, will be held at 220 Willow Street in Ogden, as originally scheduled. Testing will be available from 7:00am to 9:00am; 11:00am to 1:00pm; and 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Participants in the free, drive through testing will be tested using nasal PCR swabs and will receive a free take home meal.

Results from the COVID-19 tests will be communicated to participants by phone and should be available 24-48 hours after testing.

As of Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Riley County has had a cumulative total of 1,310 positives, 704 individuals have recovered, and 6 have died from complications with coronavirus.

There are 191 test results pending, and 7,584 total negative test results for Riley County.

The next video update from Riley County Health Department staff will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 4:15pm on the Health Department Facebook page.

