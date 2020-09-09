Advertisement

Baylor, Louisiana Tech postpone Sept. 12 season opener

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas. (WIBW) - Baylor’s scheduled season opener Sept. 12 has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak on Louisiana Tech’s football team.

“We are incredibly disappointed to announce the postponement of our upcoming football game against Louisiana Tech,” said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades. “However, in the interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we are confident in this unfortunate but necessary course of action.”

The postponement comes after Hurricane Laura hit southwest Louisiana roughly two weeks ago.

Tommy McClelland, Louisiana Tech director of athletics, says the Category 4 storm sparked a rise in COVID numbers.

“With 95 percent of our city losing power for days – even up to a week in many areas – our student-athletes were forced to find places to stay and some even had family from south Louisiana that came northward to stay with them. So many things that we were able to control for the month of August became out of our control, and I think the numbers prove that it took its toll,” McClelland said. “The days leading up to this outbreak, we had a stretch of three weeks with only one positive case. So the protocols we had in place were working prior to Hurricane Laura.”

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reports 38 players tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Baylor adds that as additional information is released, fans will be notified of adjusted game dates and times.

“We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to open the season this weekend at Baylor,” McClelland said. “However, with the number of recent positive COVID-19 results and contact tracing, it is simply not possible. We would be putting our student-athletes at risk.”

