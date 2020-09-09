ArtsConnect extends Arty Awards nomination deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect has extended the 2020 Arty Awards nomination deadline.

ArtsConnect says each year, nominations it receives for the Arty Awards offer an opportunity to highlight amazing artists and creative energy in Topeka.

ArtsConnect said to give Topekans a little more time, it is extending the nomination period through Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11:59 p.m.

To nominate your favorite artists or organization, click here.

ArtsConnect says to mark calendars on Oct. 18 for the awards to help it honor the best and brightest of the arts in Topeka.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.