Washburn University holds free mental health screenings

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will be holding free mental health screenings on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Washburn University says staff with its Psychological Services Clinic will provide free mental health screenings on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It said the clinic is located in Henderson Learning Center, room 111. It said the screenings are free and open to the public, and masks are required.

According to the school, those interested in participating will fill out a standardized questionnaire. It said the screening is c completely confidential and comes with no obligations. It said after looking at the questionnaire, if the person needs therapy, the clinic can provide a low-cost option or staff can refer to other resources in the area.

“The treatments that are used in the clinic have been shown to be beneficial in scientific studies,” said Caitlin McGee, clinic director and graduate student outreach coordinator. “The most effective types of psychological treatment for depressive disorders include both cognitive and interpersonal process therapies. In either approach, treatment sessions are typically once each week and last for one hour.”

“Through cognitive therapy, you learn about the various factors (situational, cognitive, emotional and behavioral) that maintain and exacerbate depressive symptoms, as well as develop active strategies for combating depression,” said McGee. “In Interpersonal Process therapy, the focus is on social interaction, and the level of satisfaction you experience in relationships. You and your therapist will seek to first identify, and then specifically address and alter, patterns that may be maladaptive and therefore decrease your ability to develop and maintain a healthy and supportive social network.”

Washburn said its Psychological Services Clinic is a treatment, research and training clinic, offering services to Washburn students and members of the Topeka community. It said graduate students in the masters in psychology program with a clinical emphasis who are supervised by a licensed clinical psychologist provide services at the clinic.

According to the University, this semester, the clinic will be offering services for those who may be struggling with depression and or conflict in romantic relationships. It said all services are equally available to residents without regard to race, color, religion, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, sex, marital or parental status, genetic information or sexual orientation or gender identity.

