Wamego pool closes due to COVID-19

The City of Wamego says due to a case of COVID-19, the Wamego Aquatic Center outdoor pool is now closed and will not reopen in 2020.

According to the City, those that were in close contact with infected individuals have been contacted and directed to quarantine.

The City said if there are any questions, contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department.

