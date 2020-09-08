Advertisement

Wamego pool closes due to COVID-19

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Aquatic Center outdoor pool is now closed due to a case of COVID-19.

The City of Wamego says due to a case of COVID-19, the Wamego Aquatic Center outdoor pool is now closed and will not reopen in 2020.

According to the City, those that were in close contact with infected individuals have been contacted and directed to quarantine.

The City said if there are any questions, contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department.

