VAEK holds drive by parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans Affair of Eastern Kansas is holding a drive-by parade for its Topeka campus.

Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas Health Care System says it is reaching out to spread the word of its drive-by parade for veterans on its Topeka campus.

VAEK said the heroes have been unable to see anyone in person other than the limited number of immediate staff members providing on-site care since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VA said it feels that it is time to surprise and recognize these members of the community and believes the small gesture will create a lifetime memory for its veterans, their family members and the communities.

VAEK said to show up in a decorated car, buggy, trailer or other vehicles to help celebrate and surprise its veterans on Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

VAEK said to use the 21st St. entrance only at the Topeka VA campus and to follow directions past Building 6, the Community Living Center.

For more information on the event, visit the Topeka VA Medical Center Facebook page.

