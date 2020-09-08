Advertisement

VAEK holds drive by parade

(KOLO)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans Affair of Eastern Kansas is holding a drive-by parade for its Topeka campus.

Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas Health Care System says it is reaching out to spread the word of its drive-by parade for veterans on its Topeka campus.

VAEK said the heroes have been unable to see anyone in person other than the limited number of immediate staff members providing on-site care since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VA said it feels that it is time to surprise and recognize these members of the community and believes the small gesture will create a lifetime memory for its veterans, their family members and the communities.

VAEK said to show up in a decorated car, buggy, trailer or other vehicles to help celebrate and surprise its veterans on Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

VAEK said to use the 21st St. entrance only at the Topeka VA campus and to follow directions past Building 6, the Community Living Center.

For more information on the event, visit the Topeka VA Medical Center Facebook page.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputy Commissioner retires from KSDE after 53 years

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis is retiring from the Kansas State Department of Education after 53 years of service.

Coronavirus

Geary Co. sees COVID-19 outbreak at church

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Geary County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a community church.

News

Stormont Vail sees fall in percentage of COVID-19 positive testing patients

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The new Stormont Vail Health COVID-19 community scorecard shows the hospital is seeing a decrease in the percentage of patients testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Supreme Court hears attorney misconduct case, among others

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court will be hearing an attorney misconduct case, among others on its Sept. 14 docket.

Latest News

News

USDA extends free kids meals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending free meals for kids through Dec. 31, 2020.

News

Gordon St. to close in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Gordon St. in Topeka will close due to a water and storm sewer project.

News

Kansas receives $63 million in FEMA Unemployment Funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that Kansas will receive $63 million in FEMA Unemployment funding.

News

Marshall works to help Kansas wheat growers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is seeking assistance for Kansas wheat growers.

News

Lyon Co. man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Lyon County man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

News

Washburn University holds free mental health screenings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Washburn University will be holding free mental health screenings on Thursday, Sept. 10.