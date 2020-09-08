USDA seeks nominations for Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says he is inviting nominations for qualified candidates to be considered for a two-year term on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research. He said the Task Force advises on air quality and its relationship to agriculture based on sound scientific findings and review of research on agricultural air quality supported by federal agencies.

“The Task Force is another example of USDA’s continued commitment to developing science-based solutions and conservation measures that not only reduce the agriculture industry’s environmental impact but, in many ways, enhance our natural resources through improved agricultural practices,” Secretary Perdue said. “Bringing together a variety of perspectives and scientific insights to this Task Force will help reach solutions to resolve air quality challenges.”

Secretary Perdue said the Agriculture Innovation Agenda is a department-wide initiative to align resources, programs and research to better meet future global demands. He said the USDA will specifically stimulate innovation so that American agriculture can achieve the goal of increasing production by 40% while cutting the environmental footprint of agriculture in the U.S. in half by 2050.

According to the USDA, the Task Force was created in 1996 by the Farm Bill, which promotes research efforts and identifies cost-effective ways the industry can improve air quality. It said the Task Force historically consisted of agricultural producers, industry representatives, researchers, scientists and members of the health and regulatory committees. It said the Chief of its Natural Resources Conservation Service will chair the Task Force.

The USDA said it is committed to ensuring the Task Force is composed of diverse people that have interests and expertise in air quality issues related to agriculture. It said equal opportunity practices will be followed in all appointments to the Committee.

According to the Department, to apply for the membership candidates nominate themselves. It said nominations should be typed and include the following:

A brief summary (two pages or less) explaining the nominee’s qualifications to serve on the Task Force

A resume providing the nominee’s background, experience and educational qualifications

A completed background disclosure form ( Form AD-755 ) (PDF, 2.1 MB) signed by the nominee

Any recent publications by the nominee relative to agricultural air quality (if appropriate)

Letters of endorsement (optional)

The USDA said nominations can be submitted to Greg Zwicke, the Designated Federal Officer for the Task Force via email at greg.zwicke@usda.gov or mail or hand delivery to:

Mr. Greg Zwicke, Designated Federal Officer

Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA-NRCS, West National Technology Support Center

2150 Centre Avenue, Building A, Suite 314B, Fort Collins, CO 80526

