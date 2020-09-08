Advertisement

USDA extends free kids meals

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending free meals for kids through Dec. 31, 2020.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Secretary Sonny Perdue announced it will extend several flexibilities through Dec. 31, 2020. It said the flexibilities allow summer meal program operators to continue to serve free meals to all children into the fall months. It said the unprecedented move will help ensure children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, no matter what the situation is on the ground. It said it has been and continues to be committed to using the Congressionally appropriated funds that have been made available.

“I appreciate Secretary Perdue exercising the Department’s emergency authority to assist school food authorities and non-school sponsoring organizations to provide children with meals while schools begin various models of in-person and virtual classroom sessions under the COVID-19 emergency conditions," said Senator Pat Roberts. "I applaud USDA’s work with state agencies, schools, and non-school sponsoring organizations to collaboratively provide meals through the Department’s child nutrition programs when schools were unexpectedly closed in the spring, through the summer, and now again as schools wrestle with these challenges as the school year begins.”

The USDA said its Food and Nutrition Service is extending a suite of nationwide waivers for the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option through the end of 2020. It said this includes the following:

  • Allowing SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost;
  • Permitting meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times;
  • Waiving meal pattern requirements as necessary; and
  • Allowing parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children.

According to the Department, the flexibilities ensure meal options for children continue to be available so they can access meals under all circumstances. It said it is taking unprecedented action to respond to the needs of stakeholders who have shared concerns about continuing to reach those in need without enlisting the help of traditional summer sites located throughout communities across the country. It said while there have been some well meaning residents asking it to fund this through the entire 2020-2021 school year, it is obligated to not spend more than is appropriate by Congress.

The USDA said the summer meal program waiver extensions are based on current data and estimations. It said over the past six months, partners throughout the country have stood up nearly 80,000 sites, handing out meals at a higher reimbursement rate than the traditional school year program.

According to the USDA, it has continuously recalculated remaining appropriated funds to determine how far it will be able to provide waivers into the future, as Congress did not authorize enough funding for the entire school year. It said reporting activities are delayed due to states responding to the pandemic, however, based on the April data that is currently available, FNS projects that it can offer the extension, contingent on funding, for the remaining months of 2020. It said it will continue to actively monitor the rapidly evolving situation and continue to keep Congress informed of its current abilities and limitations.

The USDA said since the start of the public health emergency, FNS has been maximizing editing program services and flexibilities to ensure those in need have access to food through its 15 federal nutrition assistance programs. It said to date, it has provided over 3,000 flexibilities across the programs. It said it has also leveraged new and innovative approaches to feeding kids, including a public-private partnership providing almost 40 million mals directly to the doors of low-income rural children.

For more information on the FNS’s response to COVID-19, click here.

