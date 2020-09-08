USD 501 teachers prepare for students to start remote learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools welcome students back to school on Wednesday and teachers have been preparing to see their students in a new format.

Teachers of Topeka Public Schools were let back into the building on August 17th, and since then teachers have been preparing the upcoming school year in a new way.

“Teachers are having to figure out how we’re going to build relationships with these students via zoom,” Principal of Quincy Elementary School, Katie Sonderegger said.

Teachers at Quincy Elementary School say they’re ready to start with all the new changes.

Fifth Grade teacher at Quincy Elementary School, Andrea Keck says “I will meet with my students twice tomorrow once, one time in the morning, one time in the afternoon via zoom. So will start with reading and math and science and social studies, but also just getting comfortable with the technology.”

Kindergarten teacher at Quincy Elementary School, Marta Granberry added “from a classroom teacher, I haven’t done that much prep before because I didn’t know what was going to be expected."

"It’s a lot different, everybody’s room isn’t all cutey and stuff because we’re mostly worried about having things ready for online learning,” Granberry said.

Teachers say they’re ready for students to return with remote learning.

“We have shields for every student, we spaced everything out, social distance, so we are ready to go as soon we go into phase two,” Keck explained.

“Our custodial staff have been working just none stop to get the building ready,” Sonderegger added.

USD 501 says a local $20,000 donation from Laird Noller Ford will help students prepare for this very different school year.

“Always awesome when our community members helps us out as a district and just as there for the people in their community," Granberry said.

Quincy Elementary students plan to have a drive by school supplies giveaway Tuesday night, to help them get excited for school Wednesday.

