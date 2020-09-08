Tuesday forecast: Feeling like fall with showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our coldest day since May is in store today with temperatures remaining steady/falling in the 50s and 60s for all of northeast Kansas. Yes there were some indications in some models yesterday that some warmer air in the 80s and even 90s were possible southeast of the turnpike but all models have debunked that scenario keeping everyone well below average for this time of year.

Temperatures remain well below average the remainder of the week before warming back up this weekend. With showers/storms everyday and everynight until Saturday there will be overcast skies until then as well. The only factor that would help in warming temperatures up especially by Thursday and Friday is the increase in humidity and getting breaks in the rain. There isn’t one particular day that has the better rain chance over the other so it’ll be one of those watch the radar kind of a weather pattern. Since the rain will be more of a light steady rain (at times moderate to heavy) when it’s all said and done by Saturday morning most spots will end up with only 1-2″ of rain but some spots will have higher amounts.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Temperatures remain steady if not slightly dropping throughout the day with 50s and 60s. Winds N 15-30 mph. Showers with isolated t-storms will be increasing in coverage through the day as well.

Tonight: Showers with a few t-storms. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds N 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers with highs in the low 50s in north-central Kansas, upper 50s to perhaps low 60s southeast of the turnpike. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Thursday-Friday: As humidity gradually increases temperatures don’t get as cool with highs mainly in the 60s and lows warming from some 40s still Wednesday night to 50s Thursday night.

Sunshine returns at some point Saturday (uncertain on exactly when) but despite the potential for more sun all day Sunday a weak cold front does push through so may be slightly cooler than Saturday. The nice weather sticks around early next week as well, in fact after having rain almost everyday this week it may be completely dry everyday next week.

Taking Action:

Have the umbrella and jacket everyday this week. While it won’t rain every hour of everyday, the chance exists.

Temperatures are not expected to warm up much today as some indications showed yesterday so make sure you are dressed appropriately and DO NOT expect any temperatures above 70° anywhere in the WIBW viewing area.

Despite a low risk for t-storms, severe weather is not expected so lightning would be the only hazard.



