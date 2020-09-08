Advertisement

Topeka ER and Hospital holds ribbon cutting

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka ER & Hospital will be holding a ribbon-cutting on Friday.

The Topeka ER & Hospital, a physician-owned micro-hospital at 6135 SW 17th St., says it will host its official ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.

The hospital said the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be conducted with the help fo the Greater Topeka Partnership and Dr. Jared Schreiner, chief medical officer and emergency medicine physician and Topeka ER & Hospital, is the scheduled speaker.

The hospital says it is asking attendees to observe COVID-19 precautions by wearing masks during the event and maintaining social distance from others. It said it will have masks available for those who need one.

For more information on Topeka ER & Hospital, visit its website.

