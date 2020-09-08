Supreme Court hears attorney misconduct case, among others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will be hearing an attorney misconduct case, among others on its Sept. 14 docket.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it will be hearing its September 14 docket via videoconference and will be live-streamed on the Supreme Court YouTube channel. It said this docket differs by hearing cases at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. instead of back to back, with a recess after each case.

The Court said it will hear Appeal No. 120,824: State of Kansas v. Gianni Massimo Daino at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept 14. It said this is a Johnson County case for the petition for review. It said the district court suppressed evidence taken from Daino’s apartment. It said the district court found Daino’s actions in response to the officer’s request to enter his apartment, would be found by a reasonable person to show his consent. However, the district court felt compelled by Kansas law to hold Daino’s actions were implied consent, which is not valid. It said the Court of Appeals reversed the district court and found Daino’s acts, whether labeled as express consent or implied consent, gave valid consent for officers to enter his residence. It said the issue on review is whether the Court of Appeals erred in finding Daino unequivocally, specifically, freely and intelligently consented to officers entering his apartment to investigate the smell of marijuana.

The Court said it will hear Case No. 122,638: In the Matter of James W. Fuller, Respondent at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. It said the original proceeding is related to attorney discipline, an indefinite suspension. The Supreme Court said Fuller was admitted to practice law in Kansas in April of 2017. It said Fuller began taking Adderall while in law school, using the university’s health services, but began illegally buying the drug after he graduated. It said his ethical issue arose when he represented the person who was selling him Adderall and also started missing court dates and obligations. It said Fuller began trading legal services for drugs and eventually reported his actions and his law firm also filed a complaint. It said in October of 2019, it suspended Fuller’s license for failure to comply with the annual attorney registration requirements. It said Fuller took part in the unauthorized practice of law after his suspension. It said the hearing panel unanimously recommends the indefinite suspension of Fuller’s license to practice law. It said the disciplinary administrator recommends indefinite suspension as well, however, Fuller is seeking a six-month suspension.

The Court said it will hear Appeal No. 118,035: Jayhawk Racing Properties LLC and Heartland Park Raceway LLC v. City of Topeka at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. It said this Shawnee County case is a petition for review where Jayhawk Racing sued the City for breach of contract when the City failed to pay the company as promised in the contract almost $2.4 million for its reversionary interest in the land where Heartland Park Raceway is located. It said when the City refused to issue bonds to pay for the sale, the company sued and the City moved to dismiss the action. It said with the agreement of the parties, the district court treated the motion as one for summary judgment and granted the motion, dismissing Jayhawk Racing’s lawsuit. It said the Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal, finding the court in granting summary judgment ignored the fundamental purpose of the contract, which was to purchase an interest in real estate. The Court said it found this is a proprietary contract where the City was buying all interests in the racetrack. It said it indicated the district court improperly limited its view of the contract to a contingency promise made by the City to issue Sales Tax and Revenue Bonds and the City’s financing method was an illegal assembly by one council to bind future city councils, making the entire contract unenforceable. It said the Court of Appeals held the City was not entitled to judgment as a matter of law. It said issues on review are whether the Court of Appeals erred in holding the City’s issuance of STAR bonds is the exercise of proprietary rather than a governmental function, under Kansas law the City can be held to a contractual covenant of good faith and fair dealing to exercise the governmental function of issuing STAR bonds and it misapplied the Kansas cash-basis and budget laws.

The Court said it will hear Appeal No. 111,447: State of Kansas v. Victor Valdiviezo-Martinez at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. It said the Johnson County case is a petition for review in which Valdiviezo-Martinez was convicted of identity theft based on false information provided to his employer. It said the Social Security number he used belonged to someone in Washington state. It said issues on review are whether the state provided sufficient evidence that the defendant committed any act with the intent to defraud for the economic benefit because identity theft is not a continuing offense the state failed to prove the defendant used a Social Security number and K.S.A. 21-6107 is unconstitutionally vague.

The Court said it will hear Appeal No. 120,503: State of Kansas v. Corbin J. Breitenbach at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. It said this is a Sedgwick County criminal appeal in which Breitenback was charged with entering an apartment and sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a 7-year-old girl. It said Breitenbach’s DNA was found at the scene and a jury convicted him of attempted capital murder, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated burglary. It said he was sentenced to 592 months incarceration on the attempted murder charge and consecutive sentences for the remaining convictions. It said the issues are on appeal are whether the district court abused its discretion in denying Breitenbach’s request for independent DNA testing, the district court abused its discretion in denying the defendants request for newly appointed counsel, the district court abused its discretion in denying the defendants request for standby counsel, the state violated the defendants due process rights by failing to disclose exculpatory evidence of fingerprint testing and cumulative error denied the defendant a fair trial.

The Court said it will hear Appeal No. 117,839: Building Erection Services Co. Inc. v. Walton Construction Co. Inc. at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. It said the Johnson County case is a petition for review. It said the case concerns problems with the construction f a press box at the University of Kansas Memorial Stadium almost two decades ago. It said on the first appeal, the district court held Building Erection Services, one of the subcontractors on the project, was contractually obligated to indemnify Walton Construction, the general contractor and assignee of KU’s indemnification rights, for remediation damages, attorney fees and expenses because the company failed to anchor a glass curtain wall system to the press box substructure in accordance with shop drawings. The Court of Appeals reversed the district court’s order that BESCO pay al the remediation costs as damages and remanded for the district court’s “determination of those damages that arose out of, or resulted from, BESCO’s negligent acts or omissions.” It said on remand, the district court conducted a second evidentiary hearing and assessed half the costs of removing the metal wall panels and glass that comprised the press box’s curtain wall to BESCO. It said on a second appeal, the Court of Appeals held substantial competent evidence did not support an assessment of half the remediation costs to BESCO. It said the court also reversed the attorney fees award, finding it was not supported by substantial competent evidence. It said on the second remand, the district court reinstated the awards assessing half the glass removal costs and increased the award for the metal panel removal costs to 85% with no new evidence from Walton. It said the district court also reinstated the reversed attorney fees award. It said BESCO appealed arguing the district court failed to comply with the second remand and substantial competent evidence did not support the third damages award. It said in the third appeal, the Court of Appeals reversed the district court, holding that substantial competent evidence does not support the damage award and held Walton did not provide evidence to support the damage award. It said it also reversed the attorney fees award. It said the issues on review are whether the Court of Appeals properly reversed the district court ruling under the law of the case doctrine and mandated rule, and was correct in reversing the attorney fees award.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.