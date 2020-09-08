Stormont Vail team members step up to be convalescent plasma donors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Convalescent plasma is a treatment for patients testing positive for COVID-19 in which a recovered patient can donate their plasma to help a current patient fight off the virus.

Stormont Vail Hospital says it knows that convalescent plasma has been a treatment that has helped some of its patients positive with COVID-19 recover. It said that plasma is coming from people that have been ill themselves and since recovered. It said its own team members have even stepped up to be convalescent plasma donors, and to them, it wants to express how grateful it is.

The hospital said one donor is Travis Smith, a Clinic Nurse Manager at the Surgeon’s Office.

“For me, it was real easy. Having my plasma used to help somebody else and help our situation with COVID was what I wanted to do,” says Travis. “There was not a doubt in my mind that this was something I was excited about and looking forward to doing.”

Stormont Vail said Travis has been able to donate convalescent plasma three times.

“I am hoping it goes to a good cause, to research, to science and to help patients improve their situation,” Travis said. “From my experience with having COVID, it was a no brainer. I wanted to do my part to help in this crisis and get us past this as quickly as possible.”

Travis said it takes about an hour to an hour and a half to donate and he has always made it a point to donate blood when Stormont Vail sponsors employee blood drives and donating plasma was not much different.

“I’m so fortunate to be well and able to be in the position to donate plasma,” Travis says. “I had a pretty speedy recovery and I was blessed for that. Once I was eligible to give plasma, I was thankful to do so.”

Stormont Vail said it is thanking Travis for the special ways he takes care of its patients and its community. It said thank you to all of its other team members that have had the opportunity to donate plasma or have made the attempt to do so.

According to Stormont Vail, patients that have recovered from COVID-19, whether hospitalized or with less severe symptoms, can potentially donate plasma and are encouraged to contact the Community Blood Center of Kansas at 816-968-4081 or visit savealifenow.org to donate.

