Advertisement

Stormont Vail sees fall in percentage of COVID-19 positive testing patients

Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Stormont Vail Health COVID-19 community scorecard shows the hospital is seeing a decrease in the percentage of patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Stormont Vail Health says the number of hospitalized patients positive with COVID-19 is now at an all-time high. It said it currently has 27 inpatients testing positive for the virus. However, on Tuesday, it saw a slight decline in the percentage of patients testing positive at its facilities. It said on Tuesday the positivity range was at 9.8%.

The hospital said on or around Aug. 27, 2020, test results from one of its reference labs topped losing into reports used to generate the percentage calculations. It said the issue has since been fixed and as a result, testing percentages were generally elevated about 2-3% over the last week. it said this coincided with a real increase in testing positivity, masking the problem and the new percentage numbers reported on the scorecard reflect corrected results and are no longer delayed by four days. It said they show an increase of test positivity since Aug. 26, from 8.2% o over 12% a few days later. It said these have been its highest percentages to date with the previous peak happening in early June at 11.5%.

For more information on the Stormont Vail Health COVID-19 community scorecard, visit the Stormont Vail website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputy Commissioner retires from KSDE after 53 years

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis is retiring from the Kansas State Department of Education after 53 years of service.

Coronavirus

Geary Co. sees COVID-19 outbreak at church

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Geary County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a community church.

News

Supreme Court hears attorney misconduct case, among others

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court will be hearing an attorney misconduct case, among others on its Sept. 14 docket.

News

VAEK holds drive by parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans Affair of Eastern Kansas is holding a drive-by parade for its Topeka campus.

Latest News

News

USDA extends free kids meals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending free meals for kids through Dec. 31, 2020.

News

Gordon St. to close in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Gordon St. in Topeka will close due to a water and storm sewer project.

News

Kansas receives $63 million in FEMA Unemployment Funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that Kansas will receive $63 million in FEMA Unemployment funding.

News

Marshall works to help Kansas wheat growers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is seeking assistance for Kansas wheat growers.

News

Lyon Co. man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Lyon County man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

News

Washburn University holds free mental health screenings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Washburn University will be holding free mental health screenings on Thursday, Sept. 10.