Stormont Vail sees fall in percentage of COVID-19 positive testing patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Stormont Vail Health COVID-19 community scorecard shows the hospital is seeing a decrease in the percentage of patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Stormont Vail Health says the number of hospitalized patients positive with COVID-19 is now at an all-time high. It said it currently has 27 inpatients testing positive for the virus. However, on Tuesday, it saw a slight decline in the percentage of patients testing positive at its facilities. It said on Tuesday the positivity range was at 9.8%.

The hospital said on or around Aug. 27, 2020, test results from one of its reference labs topped losing into reports used to generate the percentage calculations. It said the issue has since been fixed and as a result, testing percentages were generally elevated about 2-3% over the last week. it said this coincided with a real increase in testing positivity, masking the problem and the new percentage numbers reported on the scorecard reflect corrected results and are no longer delayed by four days. It said they show an increase of test positivity since Aug. 26, from 8.2% o over 12% a few days later. It said these have been its highest percentages to date with the previous peak happening in early June at 11.5%.

For more information on the Stormont Vail Health COVID-19 community scorecard, visit the Stormont Vail website.

