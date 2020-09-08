Advertisement

Shawnee Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Trejon Raimey-Kirtdoll was arrested following a Tuesday morning traffic stop.
Trejon Raimey-Kirtdoll was arrested following a Tuesday morning traffic stop.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s continued focus on getting drugs off the streets appears to be working.

The agency announced another arrested on Tuesday morning.

Officials say 25-year-old Trejon Raimey-Kirtdoll, of Topeka, was arrested shortly before 4:30 yesterday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 5600 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 was used to help located drugs inside his car.

Raimey-Kirtdoll faces multiple drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine. He also had a felony warrant out of St. Clair County, Illinois.

The Sheriff’s Office says Raimey-Kirtdoll was pulled over in the 5600 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard.

