Shawnee Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s continued focus on getting drugs off the streets appears to be working.

The agency announced another arrested on Tuesday morning.

Officials say 25-year-old Trejon Raimey-Kirtdoll, of Topeka, was arrested shortly before 4:30 yesterday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 5600 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 was used to help located drugs inside his car.

Raimey-Kirtdoll faces multiple drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine. He also had a felony warrant out of St. Clair County, Illinois.

