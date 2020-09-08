Scammers claim to be with DOJ, prey on elderly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Attorney is warning residents of scammers claiming to be with the Department of Justice and preying on the elderly.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says individuals are claiming to represent the Department of Justice and are calling U.S. residents as part of an imposter scam.

“Do not provide personal information over the telephone – even if the caller claims to be from the Department of Justice,” McAllister said. “These are fraudulent calls.”

McAllister said the Office of Justice Programs' Office for Victims of Crime has gotten multiple reports of people claiming to represent the DOJ and are calling members of the public as part of an imposter scam appearing to target the elderly.

According to McAllister, reports to the National Elder Fraud Hotline show the scammers falsely represent themselves as DOJ investigators or employees and try to gain personal information from the call recipient, or leave a voicemail with a return phone number. He said the return number directs callers to a recorded menu that matches the recorded menu for the department’s main phone number. He said eventually, the caller reaches an “operator” steering the caller to someone claiming to be an investigator who then attempts to gain the caller’s personal information.

“Phone scams are an ugly and pervasive act of victimization. The scams being reported to our National Elder Fraud Hotline are especially heinous because they show the perpetrators are preying upon one of the most vulnerable segments of our society – the elderly,” said OVC Director Jessica Hart. “As if this were not despicable enough, the scammers do so posing as employees of the Justice Department, usurping public trust in the agency that serves as a bastion of fairness and lawfulness while these scams exploit the elderly for financial gain. The first step to identifying these criminals is to have their crimes reported.”

McAllister said those that receive these calls are encouraged to report them to the FTC via their website, or by calling 877-FTC-Help (877-382-4357). He said fraud can also be reported to the FBI here.

According to McAllister, the National Elder Fraud Hotline is a resource created by OVC for residents to report fraud against anyone age 60 or older. He said reporting financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible, and within the first 2-3 days, increases the likelihood of recovering losses. He said the hotline is open seven days a week.

For more information about the hotline, click here.

