Advertisement

Scammers claim to be with DOJ, prey on elderly

(WJHG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Attorney is warning residents of scammers claiming to be with the Department of Justice and preying on the elderly.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says individuals are claiming to represent the Department of Justice and are calling U.S. residents as part of an imposter scam.

“Do not provide personal information over the telephone – even if the caller claims to be from the Department of Justice,” McAllister said. “These are fraudulent calls.”

McAllister said the Office of Justice Programs' Office for Victims of Crime has gotten multiple reports of people claiming to represent the DOJ and are calling members of the public as part of an imposter scam appearing to target the elderly.

According to McAllister, reports to the National Elder Fraud Hotline show the scammers falsely represent themselves as DOJ investigators or employees and try to gain personal information from the call recipient, or leave a voicemail with a return phone number. He said the return number directs callers to a recorded menu that matches the recorded menu for the department’s main phone number. He said eventually, the caller reaches an “operator” steering the caller to someone claiming to be an investigator who then attempts to gain the caller’s personal information.

“Phone scams are an ugly and pervasive act of victimization. The scams being reported to our National Elder Fraud Hotline are especially heinous because they show the perpetrators are preying upon one of the most vulnerable segments of our society – the elderly,” said OVC Director Jessica Hart. “As if this were not despicable enough, the scammers do so posing as employees of the Justice Department, usurping public trust in the agency that serves as a bastion of fairness and lawfulness while these scams exploit the elderly for financial gain. The first step to identifying these criminals is to have their crimes reported.”

McAllister said those that receive these calls are encouraged to report them to the FTC via their website, or by calling 877-FTC-Help (877-382-4357). He said fraud can also be reported to the FBI here.

According to McAllister, the National Elder Fraud Hotline is a resource created by OVC for residents to report fraud against anyone age 60 or older. He said reporting financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible, and within the first 2-3 days, increases the likelihood of recovering losses. He said the hotline is open seven days a week.

For more information about the hotline, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU book examines political exploitation of middle class

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new University of Kansas book is looking at the political exploitation of the middle class.

Sports

Changes for fans on game day at Arrowhead Stadium

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Fans coming to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs games will be required to abide by new guidelines.

News

Police investigating attempted robbery Tuesday in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka police are investigating an attempted robbery late Tuesday morning at the Discount Smokes shop at 2277 S.W. 10th Ave.

News

K-State College of Engineering names Hallmark as 2020 Company of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University has named Hallmark as its 2020 Company of the Year.

Latest News

News

KDA hosts livestock export webinar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a livestock export webinar.

News

Kansas ranks in top 15 of hardest working states of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas ranks 13 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for the hardest working states of 2020.

News

Political events may impact Americans’ health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows political events may have significant impacts on the health of Americans.

News

USDA seeks nominations for Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research.

Coronavirus

Wamego pool closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Wamego Aquatic Center outdoor pool is now closed due to a case of COVID-19.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Feeling like fall with showers/storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Highs about 25-35° cooler compared to yesterday