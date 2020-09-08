Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: Sgt. Daniel Evans served 29 years with Lyon County Sheriff’s Department

Evans has been with the Lyon County Sheriffs Department for 29 years, and he’s become the person his community turns to.
Evans has been with the Lyon County Sheriffs Department for 29 years, and he’s become the person his community turns to.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man has served with the Lyon County Sheriffs Department for 29 years.

”I didn’t want to go in law enforcement in anywhere else, this is where I wanted to be,” Sgt. Daniel Evans said.

Daniel Evans serves as a patrol sergeant for the Lyon County Sheriffs Department, and before taking on this position, Sergeant Evans worked in other areas too.

“Worked in the jail, for just a little over 5 years, I was a shift supervisor back there, then I went to a patrol, and I did that until 2004 and became the patrol supervisor,” Sgt. Evans explained. “I try to take care of our dispatch here, the jail, our patrol. I’ve been in EMT since about the same time in 91.”

Evans has been with the Lyon County Sheriffs Department for 29 years, and he’s become the person his community turns to.

“Just meeting the people in the community, helping them, taking care of, patrolling the town, you get to learn, there overall very friendly,” Evans said.

“There’s a lot of times where I can be driving through a town and they’ll flag me down, but if I’m in the north end of the county, people up there know me as Danny,” Evans said. “I think they just feel comfortable enough to call me by my first name. They trust us to our job.”

He says there’s many memorable moments that reminds him that the community trust him.

“I remember one when we had flood waters and there was a lady the ambulance couldn’t get to because of the water,” Evans explained. “I went for it, made it through, got her back to the ambulance and she was able to get to the hospital nice thing was she wrote a letter saying thank you.”

Evans says the community supports the police department.

“They’re very supportive of the Emporia Police Department, they’re very supportive of Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, ESU,” Evans explained. “They just try to keep that bond between them so they know that they’re safe.”

Sergeant Evans says outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family and going camping.

Evans says he does not plan to retire anytime soon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Riley County Emergency Management Director, Pat Collins

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT
|
By Becky Goff
With more than four decades serving the community, this Riley County native has spent his career protecting the community.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Mission Twp. Firefighters help out Lieutenant with yard work

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A group of firefighters from the Mission Township Fire Department surprised their Lieutenant with cut grass and trimmed trees when he and his family got back from vacation.

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Bryce Romine serves two leadership roles to protect Osage County

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Osage County Emergency Management Director Bryce Romine believes his mission to keep people informed and prepared has guided him through various urgent situations throughout his career.

Salute The Badge

Salute our Heroes: Jackson Co. Deputy saves man trapped under car

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Jackson County deputy is being hailed as a hero for his life-saving efforts to rescue a man trapped under a car.

Latest News

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: The act of service is a family tradition for Alan Stahl

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Martin
The act of service runs in the family of Alan Stahl. After serving his country, Stahl continued serving the Topeka community.

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Making a difference, one mask at a time

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
|
By Becky Goff
Giving back to the community, and honoring her daughter’s legacy, one Wamego woman has found a way to continue helping the community through the coronavirus pandemic.

Veterans

Community honors WWII vet on his 95th birthday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A World War II veteran was acknowledged at his home today with a surprise drive-by birthday celebration.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Retired TPD Major embarks on new career in counseling

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
The Capital City is seeing several longtime Topeka Police officers opt for retirement, including Maj. Darin Scott.

Local

Salute Our Heroes: Darrell Stewart appreciates his 31 year tenure in Parks and Rec.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
For 31 years at Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Darrell Stewart has been motivated by young people.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.