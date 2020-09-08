Salute Our Heroes: Sgt. Daniel Evans served 29 years with Lyon County Sheriff’s Department

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man has served with the Lyon County Sheriffs Department for 29 years.

”I didn’t want to go in law enforcement in anywhere else, this is where I wanted to be,” Sgt. Daniel Evans said.

Daniel Evans serves as a patrol sergeant for the Lyon County Sheriffs Department, and before taking on this position, Sergeant Evans worked in other areas too.

“Worked in the jail, for just a little over 5 years, I was a shift supervisor back there, then I went to a patrol, and I did that until 2004 and became the patrol supervisor,” Sgt. Evans explained. “I try to take care of our dispatch here, the jail, our patrol. I’ve been in EMT since about the same time in 91.”

Evans has been with the Lyon County Sheriffs Department for 29 years, and he’s become the person his community turns to.

“Just meeting the people in the community, helping them, taking care of, patrolling the town, you get to learn, there overall very friendly,” Evans said.

“There’s a lot of times where I can be driving through a town and they’ll flag me down, but if I’m in the north end of the county, people up there know me as Danny,” Evans said. “I think they just feel comfortable enough to call me by my first name. They trust us to our job.”

He says there’s many memorable moments that reminds him that the community trust him.

“I remember one when we had flood waters and there was a lady the ambulance couldn’t get to because of the water,” Evans explained. “I went for it, made it through, got her back to the ambulance and she was able to get to the hospital nice thing was she wrote a letter saying thank you.”

Evans says the community supports the police department.

“They’re very supportive of the Emporia Police Department, they’re very supportive of Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, ESU,” Evans explained. “They just try to keep that bond between them so they know that they’re safe.”

Sergeant Evans says outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family and going camping.

Evans says he does not plan to retire anytime soon.

